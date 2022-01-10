Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

PERFECT WHEN: The RedHawks are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 0-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Rockets are 8-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has an assist on 43 of 93 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Toledo has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com