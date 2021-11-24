dayton-daily-news logo
Toledo narrowly beats Tulane 68-67

Toledo held off Tulane for a 68-67 win on Tuesday

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JT Shumate had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Setric Millner Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toledo held off Tulane 68-67 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins chipped in 16 points for the Rockets (4-1).

Jalen Cook had 25 points for the Green Wave (2-3).

