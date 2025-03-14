Toledo plays in MAC Tournament against the Buffalo

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo squares off against Buffalo in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 14-5 against MAC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Toledo averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 14-5 in MAC play. Buffalo leads the MAC scoring 74.0 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Toledo's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Toledo won 71-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Faith Fedd-Robinson led Toledo with 15 points, and Chellia Watson led Buffalo with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Nan Garcia is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Watson is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Sitota Gines is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.