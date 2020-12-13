Toledo rallies past Central Michigan 24-23 with late TD

Toledo (4-2, 4-2 Mid-American) led 17-10 at halftime only to see Central Michigan roar past for a 23-17 lead in the third quarter. The Chippewas scored on their first three drives after halftime, Marshall Meeder kicked field goals of 53, a career long, and 47 yards. Lew Nichols III added a 68-yard touchdown run, finishing with 101 yards rushing.

The comeback win lifted Toledo into a tie for second in the MAC West with Western Michigan. Central Michigan (3-3. 3-3) finished in third.