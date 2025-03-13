Toledo Rockets and Buffalo Bulls square off in MAC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Buffalo play in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 14-5 against MAC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Toledo averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bulls' record in MAC play is 14-5. Buffalo leads the MAC scoring 74.0 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Toledo scores 70.3 points, 10.7 more per game than the 59.6 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Toledo won 71-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Faith Fedd-Robinson led Toledo with 15 points, and Chellia Watson led Buffalo with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Nan Garcia is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Watson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.5 points for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.