Toledo Rockets take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in cross-conference game

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-2)
Toledo, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Toledo for a non-conference matchup.
Toledo went 24-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.
Detroit Mercy finished 4-10 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Titans shot 40.7% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
