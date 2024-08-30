Toledo routs Duquesne 49-10 behind Tucker Gleason's 3 first-half TD passes

Tucker Gleason threw for 198 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Jacquez Stuart added two rushing touchdowns and Toledo routed Duquesne 49-10 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams
news
Aug 30, 2024
X

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for 198 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Jacquez Stuart added two rushing touchdowns and Toledo routed Duquesne 49-10 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.

Toledo scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 28-10 at the break. Jerjuan Newton highlighted the half when he caught a pass over the middle, pushed his defender to the ground and raced for a 54-yard touchdown.

Cavon Butler pounced on a fumble, leading to a Gleason connection with Anthony Torres for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring.

Bryson Hammer set up a third-quarter touchdown when he returned a punt 41 yards. Willie Shaw III ran it in from 10 yards out for a 42-10 lead.

Backup John Alan Richter, playing in his first career game, completed all six of his pass attempts for 78 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Zy’marion Lang for a 39-point lead. Lang was the sixth Rocket to score a touchdown.

Duquesne's Darius Perrantes, who threw for 2,324 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, was 15 of 26 for 143 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
Springfield National Guard unit honored before deployment overseas
2
Ohio man gets 6th OVI arrest, 3rd as felony; police say holiday can be...
3
Overdose Awareness Day event today in Springfield
4
From Philadelphia with love. Company donates equipment to Kyle...
5
Comic Expo coming to Middletown
Back to Top
© 2024 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.