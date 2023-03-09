Toledo secures 91-75 victory in Mid-American Tournament

Millner had seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-6). Farmer was 5 of 6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to add 19 points. JT Shumate shot 7 for 10 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding three blocks. It was the 15th victory in a row for the Rockets.

Morgan Safford led the way for the RedHawks (12-20) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux added 16 points and six rebounds for Miami. Julian Lewis also had 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.