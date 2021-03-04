Toledo seeks revenge on Ball State

WINLESS WHEN: Ball State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Ball State has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 18th among Division 1 teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 256th).

