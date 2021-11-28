Toledo squares off against Northwestern Ohio

STEPPING UP: Ryan Rollins has averaged 21.3 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Toledo. JT Shumate is also a key contributor, with 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ryan Rollins has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 16 assists in those games.