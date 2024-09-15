Toledo stuns SEC host Mississippi State with 41-17 rout

The Rockets scored on four of their five possessions in the first half and their defense held the Bulldogs to just three points to race out to a 28-3 lead at the break. MSU (1-2) has been outscored 55-6 in the first half the last two weeks against Arizona State and Toledo.

“We’re disappointed that we played and coached the way that we did in front of our home crowd with our students showing up the way that they did,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby said. “Regardless, we’re going to kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday morning here at home.”

It wasn’t until the second half that the Bulldogs were able to even eclipse 10 yards rushing, and the home team was outgained 454-385 on the night to the Mid-American Conference school. Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason came into the game a 49% passer rating, but the Rockets’ signal caller was 23 of 28 for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 40 yards.

Jerjuan Newton had five catches for Toledo (3-0) covering 62 yards with two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs’ Blake Shapen finished the night 28-of-39 passing for 319 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. The Bulldogs had 66 yards on the ground with Johnnie Daniels leading the way with 59 yards on 10 carries.

Kevin Coleman Jr. finished with seven catches for 77 yards and a score. For a second straight week, the bulk of the offensive work came in the second half.

“(Saturday) it was the negative plays. Being behind the chains, having issues on 1st and 2nd down putting us in bad situations,” Lebby said. “We have to start faster and that is going to be a huge point of emphasis as we get into it this week. We did not come out and play how we wanted to play and that dictated the rest of the game.”

On top of State’s inability to stop the Rockets or consistently move the ball, penalties were a major issue. The Bulldogs were penalized eight times for 84 yards. MSU had two turnovers and was sacked five times.

The game signals the end of the non-conference schedule until November as the Bulldogs are preparing for one of the SEC’s toughest slates with Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss all on the road in the coming months.

“We’ve got to erase everything that’s happened – we’re going into SEC play now,” Shapen said. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned these last couple of weeks. We’ve got to scratch everything that’s happened before.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It was a new low for the Bulldogs under first-year head coach Lebby. Taking over what has been an apparent rebuild, this game showed just how far the Bulldogs have to go. State was outmuscled on both sides of the ball for four quarters in the embarrassing loss.

Toledo: Coach Jason Candle has been a part of the school’s first win over an SEC team when the Rockets beat Arkansas in 2015 and he did it again in Starkville. The Rockets are off to a great 3-0 start.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Florida on Saturday.

Toledo: Travels to play Western Kentucky on Saturday.

