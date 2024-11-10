Toledo takes down Marshall 90-80

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaiah Adams' 17 points helped Toledo defeat Marshall 90-80 on Saturday.
Adams added seven rebounds for the Rockets (1-1). Sam Lewis shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Javan Simmons shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.
Nate Martin led the Thundering Herd (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Marshall also got 12 points, six rebounds and six assists from Dezayne Mingo. William Moore finished with 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
