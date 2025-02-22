Toledo takes on Bowling Green following Mikonovwicz's 23-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Bowling Green after Sammi Mikonovwicz scored 23 points in Toledo's 70-66 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 8-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets are 10-3 in MAC play. Toledo is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 69.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 68.0 Bowling Green gives up to opponents.

The Falcons and Rockets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

