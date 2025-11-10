Toledo travels to Wright State for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Toledo Rockets (0-2) at Wright State Raiders (1-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Wright State for a non-conference matchup.

Wright State finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Raiders gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Toledo went 11-9 in MAC play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 13.1 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

