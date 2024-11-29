Toledo visits Navy after Barnett-Gay's 22-point game

Toledo Rockets (3-1) at Navy Midshipmen (6-0)
Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Toledo after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 22 points in Navy's 75-61 victory against the Longwood Lancers.
The Midshipmen are 2-0 in home games. Navy is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Toledo went 28-6 overall a season ago while going 10-4 on the road. The Rockets averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
2
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...
3
Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah’ set for...
4
Fenwick High names its first president
5
Ohio 129 exit at I-75 closes Tuesday night, overnight