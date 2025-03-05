Toledo visits Northern Illinois after Carruthers' 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Northern Illinois after Kendall Carruthers scored 20 points in Toledo's 80-70 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 6-7 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 12-4 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Northern Illinois averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Rockets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelby Koker is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Huskies. Alecia Doyle is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Carruthers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.