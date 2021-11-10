Toledo Zoo's popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease

Michael Frushour, the zoo's curator of mammals, told The Toledo Blade that the bear named Marty was euthanized Nov. 4, less than a month shy of his 25th birthday, Marty had been diagnosed a couple of years ago with what Frushour described as "age-related kidney disease."

Zoo officials had recently noticed that Marty wasn't eating as much as usual and had become less active. An examination determined his kidneys were now functioning very poorly, so they decided to have him euthanized.