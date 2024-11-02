Tommy Rittenhouse leads Illinois State to 23-16 victory over Youngstown State

Rittenhouse polished off a 71-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring toss to Wenkers Wright early in the second quarter, but Wagner missed the extra-point kick and Illinois State settled for a 9-2 lead and took it into halftime.

Wright broke free for a 47-yard run on the second play of the third quarter and Rittenhouse added a pair of 11-yard runs, scoring on the second one for a 16-2 advantage.

Tyshon King scored on a 1-yard plunge at the end of an 11-play drive to get the Penguins within 16-9 midway through the third quarter. Rittenhouse answered with a 4-yard scoring toss to Javon Charles for a 14-point lead heading to the final period.

Beau Brungard connected with Max Tomczak for a 7-yard touchdown to get Youngstown State within seven with 4:34 left, but the Penguins never got the ball back as the Redbirds used nine plays to run out the clock.

Rittenhouse completed 15 of 19 passes for 153 yards with one interception for Illinois State. Wright carried 10 times for 104 yards.

Brunson finished with 157 yards on 19-for-32 passing with one interception for Youngstown State.

