Tony Dungy added to Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors

“Coach Dungy is a tremendous addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee,” said Saleem Choudhry, the hall’s vice president of museum & exhibit services who oversees the selection process. “As a Hall of Fame coach who has been involved in the NFL since 1977, he has a depth of knowledge and experience with players, coaches and personnel from numerous organizations across multiple decades. His extensive understanding will be invaluable to the selection process.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-person selection panel consists of one media representative from each pro football city (two from New York and two from Los Angeles), and 16 at-large selectors, who are active members of the media or people "intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America.