Tony Kemp agrees to $1 million contract with Orioles after release from minor league deal with Reds

1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kent was 7 for 21 in eight spring training games with one homer and five RBIs. He batted .209 with five homers, 27 RBIs and a career-high 15 stolen bases last year in 124 games for Oakland. Kemp had 44 walks and scored 42 runs.

Kemp has a .238 career average with 35 homers and 184 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston (2016-19), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Athletics (2020-23).

His deal with the Reds had called for a $1.75 million salary if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Baltimore opened a roster spot by designating infielder/outfielder Nick Maton for assignment.

