Top defensive teams square off in FC Dallas-Columbus matchup

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Zardes has seven goals and two assists for Columbus this year. Pedro Santos has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Columbus: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.