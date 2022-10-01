Top-ranked Bison beat Youngstown State 27-14

Kobe Johnson's 17-yard touchdown run led to a 21-3 halftime lead for the Bison (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Mitch Davidson's 35-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel McLaughlin got the Penguins (2-2, 0-1) within 10 points at 24-14 with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Griffin Crosa's 39-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter extended the Bison's lead to 24-6. He added a 38-yarder in the final minute.