Top-ranked UConn women win in 1st visit to Xavier 83-32

Carrie Gross scored 10 points to lead Xavier, which set a season low in scoring.

As coach Geno Auriemma watched with his arms folded across his chest most of the time, the Huskies never trailed. The game was tied at 2 for little over a minute in the first quarter before UConn ran off 12 straight points.

Connecticut’s active man-to-man defense forced Xavier into a season-high 18 turnovers, and the Huskies enjoyed huge advantages of 29-2 in points off turnovers and 28-9 in fast-break points.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Xavier: Senior forward A’riana Gray was attended by trainers and led off the floor after suffering a head injury in a collision with a teammate with 7:26 left in the third quarter. She returned with 1:04 left in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: The Huskies' road trip is scheduled to continue on Thursday at Creighton.

Xavier: The Musketeers are scheduled to play at Butler on Monday.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, directs his team against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. UConn won 83-32. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Connecticut guard Christyn Williams, right, takes control of a loose ball in front of Xavier guard Shaulana Wagner (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Xavier head coach Melanie Moore gives instructions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers