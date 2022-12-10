Top scorers face off in Cleveland-Oklahoma City matchup

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luguentz Dort averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 103.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.