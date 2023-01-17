Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.5 points. Morant is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 23.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 125.2 points, 51.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee), John Konchar: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.