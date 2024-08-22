Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land

Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat Clara Burel of France 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals in Tennis in the Land
CLEVELAND (AP) — Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat Clara Burel of France 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals in Tennis in the Land.

Haddad Maia, ranked No. 23 in the world, has not lost a set in the first three rounds of the WTA 250 event at the Nautica Waterfront District.

“Today was also a tough match, but I’m happy with the way I’m improving in the tournament,” Haddad Maia said. “It feels good to be at a big tournament. I think every player enjoys that. I feel ready and confident for tomorrow.”

Haddad Maia will face third-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over sixth-seeded Peyton Stearns of the United States.

In the other semifinal, McCartney Kessler of the United States will play fifth-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Kessler beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2, and Potapova topped Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

