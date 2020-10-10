Toronto FC brings stingy defense into matchup against FC Cincinnati

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Haris Medunjanin has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Alejandro Pozuelo has seven goals and four assists for Toronto FC. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-6-3, averaging 0.2 goals, zero assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Siem de Jong (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured).

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.