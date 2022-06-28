Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew in conference play

The Crew are 3-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 2-0-1 when they record a pair of goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has seven goals and two assists for Toronto. Alejandro Pozuelo has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured).

Crew: Artur (injured), Yaw Yeboah (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Will Sands (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.