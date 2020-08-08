Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets face off in game 5 of qualifying round

The Blue Jackets are 23-9-10 against conference opponents. Columbus averages 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-19 in 70 games this season. William Nylander has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Dubois has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.