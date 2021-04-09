Toronto plays Cleveland on 9-game road slide

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 116-105 in the last matchup on March 21. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 36 points, and Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.8 points per game while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Dean Wade is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 20.7 points and collecting 7.3 rebounds. Chris Boucher is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 103.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).

Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).

