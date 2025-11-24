Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Raptors face Cleveland.

The Raptors are 11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is third in the league with 54.6 points in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.2.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 119.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Raptors' 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 5.6 more points per game (119.9) than the Raptors allow (114.3).

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 126-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 28 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Raptors. Ja'Kobe Walter is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 30.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 122.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 122.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (hamstring), Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Lonzo Ball: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.