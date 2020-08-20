Touted Indians pitching prospect Triston McKenzie to debut

The call-up of McKenzie means that Zach Plesac will not pitch this weekend in Detroit.

Plesac and pitcher Mike Clevinger were sent to the alternate site last week. They were found to have broken COVID-19 protocols by leaving the team hotel the previous weekend in Chicago.

Plesac was scheduled to pitch a simulated game Thursday. Clevinger pitched five innings in the same scenario Wednesday.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. who has been running the Indians while manager Terry Francona deals with a gastrointestinal ailment, was asked what advice he would give McKenzie.

“Just be yourself, trust yourself,” said Alomar, a six-time All-Star catcher for Cleveland. “It’s a different level but you’ve still got to throw strikes and do the things that made you successful in the minor leagues.”