Towns hits late 3-pointer as T-Wolves hold off Cavs 127-122

Jaden McDaniels made a career-high five 3s and scored 17 points and Anthony Edwards added 17 for the Timberwolves, who opened the third quarter with a 26-7 run and built a 98-75 lead with 2:44 left in the third.

The Cavs, who have had to persevere through major injuries all season, wouldn't quit.

Cleveland battled all the way back and tied it 122-all on Cedi Osman's 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left.

On Minnesota's next possession, Towns, who badly missed a 31-footer moments earlier, knocked down his go-ahead bucket from the top of the key.

Osman was way off with a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds to go and Russell iced the win with two free throws.

Cleveland lost at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since Jan. 4, ending an eight-game win streak.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Malik Beasley (illness) returned after missing one game. ... G McKinley Wright IV (left elbow) and G Leando Bolmaro (G League assignment with Iowa) were inactive. ... Coach Chris Finch spent two seasons in the G League, taking Rio Grande to the finals both years. “I believe it’s the third-best league in the world behind the EuroLeague,” Finch said. “It’s one of the best things the NBA has ever done.”

Cavaliers: Didn't get a rebound for the first 9:50 of the second quarter. ... Allen has a career-high 31 double-doubles, tying him for the third most in the East with Philadelphia’s James Harden. ... Love holds the Timberwolves record with 190 3-pointers in a season, set eight years ago. He spent his first six seasons with Minnesota.

DOG TREAT

The Cavs have embraced an underdog’s mentality all season, which has led to players barking before, during and after games.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff ramped up the canine connection last weekend by awarding a bejeweled “Junkyard Dog” chain to Isaac Okoro for his shut-down defense in a win over Washington. The award will be given to a Cavs player after each victory.

“It’s cool,” said Mobley, who believes the chain will be an incentive. “I feel like guys will go even harder.”

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (8) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (8) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch yells and signals during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch yells and signals during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (00) shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (00) shoots in front of Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane