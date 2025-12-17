Towns scores 19 points, grabs 11 boards as Bowling Green downs Chicago State 76-55

Led by Sam Towns' 19 points and 11 rebounds, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Chicago State Cougars 76-55 on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sam Towns' 19 points and 11 rebounds helped Bowling Green defeat Chicago State 76-55 on Tuesday.

Javon Ruffin scored 15 points and added six rebounds and nine assists for the Falcons (8-3). Troy Glover had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 19 points for the Cougars (2-10). Chicago State also got 10 points from CJ Ray. Marcus Tankersley finished with nine points and two steals.

Bowling Green led 40-28 at halftime, with Ruffin racking up nine points. Towns led the way in the second half with a team-high 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State names its new president
2
‘All these lives destroyed:’ Man sentenced to life in prison in Walmart...
3
Middletown’s next downtown move may be guided by Hamilton’s...
4
Crusoe data center to come to Springfield, expected to create 20 jobs
5
Two companies adding nearly 260 new jobs in Hamilton