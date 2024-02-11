Townsend has 19 in Oakland's 74-60 win against Wright State

Led by Trey Townsend's 19 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Wright State Raiders 74-60
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 19 points as Oakland beat Wright State 74-60 on Saturday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League). D.Q. Cole scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Jack Gohlke finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Tanner Holden finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Raiders (14-12, 9-6). Trey Calvin added 14 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Up next for Oakland is a Wednesday matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne on the road, and Wright State hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
2
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100
3
Miami Regionals, city announce new Hamilton Promise Scholarship
4
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
5
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top