Transfer portal movement under new Power 5 head coaches

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (nine in spring transfer window).

Cincinnati. New coach: Scott Satterfield.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 5: 19 (six in spring transfer window).

Colorado. New coach: Deion Sanders.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 3: 52 (43 in spring transfer window).

Georgia Tech. New coach: Brent Key, who was promoted from interim coach.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (five in spring transfer window).

Louisville. New coach: Jeff Brohm.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 8: 14 (seven in spring transfer window).

Mississippi State. New coach: Zach Arnett.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 14: 14. (nine in spring transfer window).

Nebraska. New coach: Matt Rhule.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 23 (13 in spring transfer window).

Purdue. New coach: Ryan Walters.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 19 (11 in spring transfer window).

Wisconsin. New coach: Luke Fickell.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 15 (six in spring transfer window).

Stanford. New coach: Troy Taylor.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 10: 3. (zero in spring transfer window).

