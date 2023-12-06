Trent has 27 points as Delaware takes down Xavier 87-80

Led by Jalun Trent's 27 points, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens defeated the Xavier Musketeers 87-80
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jalun Trent had 27 points in Delaware's 87-80 victory against Xavier on Tuesday night.

Trent added seven rebounds and six assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3). Jyare Davis was 8 of 19 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cavan Reilly had 17 points and shot 5 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Musketeers (4-5) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 34 points. Desmond Claude added 14 points for Xavier. Dayvion McKnight also put up 12 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Santa Con in Springfield: How to go and support the cause
2
U.S. Sen. JD Vance opens office in Middletown - his hometown
3
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
4
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
5
New Whole Foods Market may come to West Chester
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top