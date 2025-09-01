Trevor Story gets a strange homer at Fenway Park. Ball hits RF's glove and ticks off Pesky Pole

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's Trevor Story had a strange Fenway Park homer in the sixth inning against Cleveland on Monday when the ball went off an outfielder's glove and then the Pesky Pole.
Facing right-hander Jakob Junis, Story hit a 306-foot fly down the right-field line, where Jhonkensy Noel tried for a leaping catch. The ball ticked off Noel's glove and then the pole as Story stopped at second and umpires gathered to discuss the play.
Umpires ruled the ball foul, then conducted a video review. Crew chief Jordan Baker then announced the call had been overturned, giving Story his 23rd homer and Boston a 6-3 lead.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
