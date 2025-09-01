Trevor Story gets a strange homer at Fenway Park. Ball hits RF's glove and ticks off Pesky Pole

Umpires ruled the ball foul, then conducted a video review. Crew chief Jordan Baker then announced the call had been overturned, giving Story his 23rd homer and Boston a 6-3 lead in a game it went on to win 6-4.

“It was nice. It was obviously cool to get one on the Pesky Pole, I think that’s the first one I got,” Story said. “It was crazy. I didn’t know what was going on at first and then finally the last few (replays) I saw it hit the pole. I felt good about it.”

Story said it felt strange waiting on second because he initially thought it would be a ground-rule double.

“It's weird for sure. You're trying to stay locked in in case it's a foul ball," he said. “It's just kind of a weird time. After I saw the last couple of clips, I felt good about it.”

It ended up being the shortest (non inside-the-park) homer in the MLB this season. The previous shortest was a walk-off past the Pesky Pole by his teammate Ceddanne Rafaela on June 4.

