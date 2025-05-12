Trey Hendrickson, Bengals remain deadlocked toward reaching contract extension

“The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level,” Hendrickson said. "Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson was an All-Pro selection last season. He received permission from the Bengals to seek a trade in March, but no progress has been made. Hendrickson also requested a trade last year before the NFL draft, but the Bengals did not grant the request.

Hendrickson's 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the league over the past four seasons. He signed with Cincinnati after four seasons with New Orleans.

The Bengals were 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They hired Al Golden as defensive coordinator after finishing 25th in total defense.

Increasing Hendrickson's frustration is the Bengals signed wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative extensions in March.

Chase’s $161 million contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and Higgins’ $115 million deal made him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said during the league meetings in late March that "he’s still a Bengal. It’s just something that we’ll keep working through.”

Cincinnati drafted Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick, but he is seen more as a run defender as a rookie while honing his pass rushing skills. Stewart led the Aggies with 39 quarterback pressures last season but had only 1 1/2 sacks.

