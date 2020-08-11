Trial again delayed for Akron man accused of 9 arson deaths

Stanley Ford, 61, of Akron, had gone on trial in February, but it was soon halted by the coronavirus pandemic and the judge overseeing the case eventually declared a mistrial in June. A pretrial hearing in the case was then scheduled for this month, and the jury selection process was also due to begin.

However, Summit County Court of Common Pleas officials say jury selection will now start on Jan. 19. They have not said what caused the delay.