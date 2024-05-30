Trial postponed in financial dispute over Ohio ancient earthworks deemed World Heritage site

A proceeding in Licking County Common Pleas Court, originally slated to begin Tuesday, will determine the value of the long-term lease on the land held by Moundbuilders Country Club, where golfers play alongside the mounds. Judge David Branstool reset the date Tuesday.

It's the Ohio History Connection's last step to gaining control of all eight of the ancient areas included in the World Heritage Site, which stretch across central and southeastern Ohio. The group has called them “part cathedral, part cemetery and part astronomical observatory.”

Ohio History Connection won an Ohio Supreme Court decision allowing it to reclaim the lease, but trial delays ensued as the country club challenged the price-setting process.

The historical society has put the value of the site at about $2 million, while the country club is seeking a much higher price.