Triolo leads Pirates against the Reds after 4-hit game

The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds after Jared Triolo had four hits against the Reds on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-77, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (3-2, 8.61 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Cincinnati has a 37-43 record at home and a 79-77 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 36-41 on the road and 74-81 overall. The Pirates have a 48-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Pirates hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has 21 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs and 60 RBI while hitting .277 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-37 over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a .278 batting average, and has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI. Joshua Palacios is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .272 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

