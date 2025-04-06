Trout and O'Hoppe homer in 7-run fifth inning to power Angels past Guardians 10-4

Jorge Soler was hit by a pitch and O’Hoppe hammered a full-count sinker from Bibee over the wall in left-center for a 7-3 lead. Nolan Schanuel singled, Jo Adell walked and Tim Anderson looped a two-run double to make it 9-3. Taylor Ward capped the rally with an RBI single for a 10-3 lead.

Kochanowicz (1-0) gave up three runs — two earned — and four hits, including solo homers by Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor, in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

The Angels scored three runs in the bottom of the first when Luis Rengifo homered, Trout walked and Soler hit a towering two-run homer to center.

Bibee allowed seven runs and eight hits — including four homers — in four innings.

Key moment

The Guardians loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth when Steven Kwan singled and took second on a wild pitch, José Ramírez was intentionally walked and Santana walked. Kochanowicz fell behind cleanup man Kyle Manzardo with a two-ball count before getting him to fly out to center, keeping it tied at 3.

Key stat

Trout and O’Hoppe have both homered in three consecutive games, a first for O’Hoppe and the 16th time Trout has homered in at least three straight contests.

Up next

Right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Guardians in the series finale, while lefty Tyler Anderson (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will go for the Angels.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP