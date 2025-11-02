Troy hosts Toledo for season opener

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans
Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Troy begins the season at home against Toledo.
Troy went 24-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.
Toledo finished 24-9 overall with a 7-5 record on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
