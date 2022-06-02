Trucker faces drug related charge after deadly Indiana crash

Chasen Thompson, 26 of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after Wednesday's crash, Indiana State Police said. He had failed to slow down before his semitrailer crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge, police said.

Thompson, who was released on his own recognizance, faces a July 27 court hearing, according to court records that do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.