Trump-backed candidate tapped to head Ohio Republican Party

Dave Johnson, the committee member who nominated Paduchik, lauded his skill, character and qualifications — and said he can unite the party ahead of “the most challenging set of elections that we have seen in a decade or more.”

Johnson cited Paduchik’s work electing Presidents Trump and George W. Bush, Govs. Mike DeWine and Bob Taft and Sen. Rob Portman.

“There is nobody in this state that has a better record of managing and winning elections than Bob,” he said.

Backers of Becker's candidacy said average Republicans want the party to start backing more conservative candidates.

“Strong, conservative, red, grassroots Republicans, they want a voice, and they want to be heard,” said committee member Joe Miller. “Ohio's a big diverse state, but at the heart of it is a conservative base that Donald Trump ignited. Trump won Ohio because of the conservative patriots, let's not forget that. We're a red state, not purple, and this party has to represent a red state.”

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel was delivering a similar message at the Conservative Political Action Committee gathering in Orlando, Fla.

The former state treasurer attacked DeWine's efforts to counter the COVID-19 virus outbreak as “authoritarian” and unconstitutional and called DeWine a “RINO,” or Republican in name only.

DeWine brushed off Mandel’s comments as politics, saying “he’s running for office ... he says what he says.”

Dan Sewell in Cincinnati contributed to this report.