Tsineke, Puisis lead No. 25 USF women past Cincinnati 85-55

Tsineke made 10 of 14 shots, with 2 of 4 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Puisis scored all of her points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Carla Brito added 11 rebounds for the Bulls (26-5, 15-1 American Athletic Conference).

Puisis drained three 3-pointers in the final 3:20 of the first quarter as South Florida turned a 14-13 deficit into a 25-16 lead at the end of the period. South Florida added 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter on the way to a 43-25 halftime lead. Puisis made 5 of 6 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points. Tsineke scored 14 points in the half. USF made 8 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, 12 of 21 for the game.