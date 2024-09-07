Tucker Gleason's 3 TD passes propel Toledo to 38-23 victory over Massachusetts

Jacob Lurie's 23-yard field goal capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive to get the Minutemen within 7-3 early in the second quarter.

Dylan Cunanan answered with a 26-yard field goal for Toledo, but Taisun Phommachanh hit Jakobie Keeney-James for a 14-yard touchdown at the end of an 11-play drive to pull the Minutemen even at 10.

The tie lasted until Jacquez Stuart returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score and a 17-10 Rockets' lead. Lurie's field goal on the final play of the half left UMass trailing by four.

Lurie's 30-yard field goal cut the UMass deficit to a point, but Gleason connected with Junior Vandeross III for a 73-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage and Toledo led 24-16. Willie Shaw III ran it in from 4 yards out to up the Rockets' advantage to 31-16 with 12:30 left to play.

Phommachanh scored on an 8-yard run to get the Minutemen within eight at the 2:56 mark, but an onside kick failed and Gleason turned it into a 7-yard touchdown toss to Anthony Torres three plays later to seal the victory.

Gleason totaled 175 yards on 8-for-23 passing. Vandeross has three receptions for 115 yards.

Phommachanh completed 26 of 40 passes for 259 yards with one interception. He carried 22 times for 44 yards.

