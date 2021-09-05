Tucker runs for 181 yards as Syracuse rolls past Ohio 29-9

Stephen Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma, made three field goals of more than 22 yards after missing a 50-yard attempt on Ohio’s opening drive

Jerome Buckner led all receivers with 102 yards on seven receptions to lead the Bobcats.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Tucker looks to build on his impressive freshman campaign. He was just the third Orange player in team history to post multiple 100-yard games in 2020 and added another in the season opener.

Ohio: The Bobcats split quarterback duties, albeit briefly, between Rourke and Armani Rogers. Rogers made two attempts and put a jolt into the Ohio offense with a 32-yard completion to Buckner with 6:16 in the third quarter, his only completion of the game.

UP NEXT

Ohio will try to earn Albin’s first win at home when it plays host to Duquesne.

Syracuse plays its home opener against Rutgers.